Wadali Brothers wow audience in Singapore,get standing ovation

Traditionalist musicians Wadali brothers received standing ovation for bringing the magic of Sufi culture to Singapore as they performed at the Shine Auditorium on Beach Road here last night.

Puranchand Wadali sang various raags and traditional northern Indian ballads with brother Pyarelal explaining their origins and how Sufi presented their versions of God in love.

Though the Wadali brothers have not set up a music academy, Puranchand said he often interacts with students of higher learning and gives discourses in traditional music.

"We have always shared our knowledge with students of music whenever one comes to us for learning," said the 78-year old veteran musician.

"We are still very busy travelling to meet demand for concerts across northern India.

Puranchand, who began singing at the tender age of three, also talked about his early collaboration with Pyarelal, now 70, for extolling ballad duets that have won the heart of millions.

"Though we brothers have not gone to school, we have sung every raag across the world," Puranchand said.

