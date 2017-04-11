Vrindavani Vastra made of Assam silk to be exhibited in UK

Chepstow Museum in United Kingdom will hold an exhibition on 'Vrindavani Vastra' made from silk from Assam.

The exhibition opens on Thursday coinciding with the Assamese New Year Festival of Rongali Bihu, and will continue till September 3, said Rini Kakati, who has been invited by the museum as a guest to the exhibition.

Kakati, who is UK Co-ordinator for Friends of Assam and Seven Sisters (FASS) formed by non-resident Indians across the globe, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)