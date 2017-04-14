Victoria Beckham trademarks daughter Harper's name

Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham has registered her five-year-old daughter Harper's name as a trademark.

As per intellectual property office records, the 42- year-old former Spice Girl has registered Harper's name to be used in a range of branded products, reported AceShowbiz.

They include "perfume, lip gloss and even anti-wrinkle creams, as well as books, umbrellas, music, clothing and children's dolls".

The newly-registered Harper Beckham trademark can now also be used in the entertainment industry.

Last year in December, Victoria had registered the names of her sons Brooklyn, 18 and Cruz, 12 to the UK s Intellectual Property Office and the EU-wide office back.

Now, all the three children are a part of Brand Beckham, along with their celebrity parents.

