'Unfair to expect classical dance to be as popular as B'wood'

With classical dance catering to a niche audience, Malaysian Odissi dancer Datuk Ramli Ibrahim says it was unfair to expect the dance form to be as popular as Bollywood dance which is aimed at entertaining the masses.

"Indian classical dance is never going to be as popular as Bollywood just as ballet is never going to be able to compete with Hollywood. It will not be fair to compare them together.

One is a niche art and the other popular," Ibrahim told

