Try buttermilk chicken...

It’s a thirst quencher that’s both healthy and refreshing, and over the years has also been used to prepare kadhis. However, in recent times, buttermilk is also emerging as a versatile ingredient, used not only to flavour dishes but also to add texture and to tenderise meats. From buttermilk chicken to even fish and pancakes, here’s a round up of dishes on offer.

Buttermilk pancakes

Its USP is: A tangy twist. Monaz Irani, head chef and founder of Plate & Pint says, “Buttermilk is healthier than milk and is used to add a slightly tangy flavour to the pancakes. It can be beaten in with the other wet ingredients and gives a much fluffier texture to the dish.”AT: Plate & Pint, Kemps Corner

Buttermilk fried fish and chips

Its USP is: An amazing texture Chef Tushar Malkani, director, Malkani Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Culinary Tales says,“Buttermilk can be used both to cook and bake a dish. Generally, meat (chicken/fish) is often soaked in buttermilk brine. Since it has low levels of acidic property, it tenderises the chicken/fish without coarsening the meat like marinating acids such as lemon or vinegar. The enzymes present in buttermilk also help in breaking down the protein in the chicken, resulting in tender, chicken fingers and fish.”AT: Culinary Tales, Andheri

Everything but the benedict

Its USP is: A well-balanced dish. Harish Devadkar, head chef, The Looney, The Lover and The Poet says, “Buttermilk is an underrated ingredient. It adds a layer to the flavour, imparts moisture and if used wisely, elevates the dish as well. Going by the name, ‘everything but the benedict’ has all the elements of the timeless brunch dish but elevated into an all-day option. Buttermilk is used to cut the richness of the shortbread and let the flavours of the prawns and crab shine through without compromising on the textures that each element brings to plate.AT: The Looney, The Lover and The Poet, Khar (W)

Buttermilk Panna Cotta, with Rhubarb

Its USP is: A classic dish with a tangy twist. Chef Ajinkya More says, “This particular dish is inspired by the classic panna cotta and the Classic British vegetable Rhubarb. The tangy stewed rhubarb is a perfect match for this light, creamy Italian dessert.”AT: The Quarter, Girgaon

Buttermilk marinated chicken drumsticks

Its USP is: Tender and moist chicken drumsticks. Chef Vinod says, “Lemon and vinegar-based marinades are acidic in nature and can dry out the meat. Buttermilk not only adds flavour but also tenderises the meat, which keeps it moist even after frying.”AT: Pot Pourri, Chembur and Vashi

Buttermilk and cornflakes crusted fish and chips

Its USP is: A more tender fish. Vincy Rebello, head chef at Silver Beach Café says, “When buttermilk is used as a marinate base, It helps in tendering the fish and also lends a natural sourness to the fish, which, in return, complements the rest of the spices and method of cooking.”AT: Silver Beach Café, Juhu and Lokhandwala