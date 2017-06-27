Tim Westwood mocked after giving out bank details on internet

English DJ Tim Westwood was left red-faced after he gave out his credit card details on Snapchat.

The DJ was meant to send his card details to his love interest but he accidentally uploaded it to his Snapchat story.

Alongside a picture of his card, he wrote, "Baby looking forward taking you to dinner on Thursday. I appreciate you may wanna get nails, hair and a wax. Even some new shoes or a clutch bag. Use my card it's black with private banking so there's no limit ( but don't be buying a new car lol) (sic)." After realising the blunder, he took to Instagram and joked he is stranded in Bermuda "with no credit cards."

