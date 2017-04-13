Tigmanshu Dhulia to direct biopic on cricketer Baloo Palwankar

During an upheaval in the colonial India, a Dalit bowler became known for his heroic struggle.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is now all set to make a biopic on the cricketer.

Titled "Baloo", the film will chronicle the story of the left-arm spinner Baloo Palwankar, who played for the Hindu Gymkhana Club in the early 1900s.

He is hailed as the first member of the Dalit caste to make a significant impact on the sport.

"I prefer telling stories about unsung heroes. Like Paan Singh, Baloo Palwankar too is unknown outside cricketing circle. His story is the story of India and what better backdrop to have than cricket," Tigmanshu told

