The importance of being Indian: Bandhgalas over English suits

The practice of wearing an English suit or a tuxedo on special occasions is increasingly becoming passe for Indian men, who are now seen donning royal ethnic attires like bandhgala and angrakha.

According to designer Sabyasachi Mukherji, Indian men, particularly grooms, are "suddenly realising the importance of being Indian".

"They are not ready to wear a bandhgala with trousers any more, they want to wear them with a churidar. They want to wear achkans and angrakha," he told

