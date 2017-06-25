Tata Motors celebrates epic Coimbatore to London journey

Tata Motors celebrated the epic journey of three Indian women drivers from Coimbatore to London in its latest Tata Hexa model car.

The three Rotarians Meenakshi Aravind, Mookambika Rathinam and Priya Rajpal completed the 26,000-km expedition, covering 24 countries and spanning 72 days earlier this month.

The mission by so-called Team XPD2470 was aimed at raising awareness for the Rotary India Literacy Mission and to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Indian Independence and UK-India Year of Culture.

"We are happy that the Tata Hexa, which was the trusted and chosen vehicle for this gruelling journey, has proven to be

able to take on any kind of terrain and weather conditions, carrying the team in safety and comfort, over long distances," said Vivek Srivatsa, head marketing, passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors.

The all-women amateur driving team drove through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China in the initial days and then ended the journey in Europe, travelling across Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Netherlands and finally the UK.

"We are very happy to be a part of Tata Hexa's maiden voyage across international borders. This trip has been a life changing experience and something that I can tell my grandchildren about," said Meenakshi Aravind, who describes herself as a 'roadaholic'.

Fellow team-member and software engineer Mookambika Rathinam said she undertook the 'great road adventure' to fulfil a common dream.

"Though I am mother of a lively eight-year-old, this has not clipped my wings because of the support of my family. Just packing my bag and stepping out of my nest makes my adrenaline pump," she said.

The three women, aged between 38 and 55, have all had experience of driving long distances but this marked their longest journey so far.

"We discovered our own potential, patience, perseverance, team work, selflessness, determination and self-belief. The world is one and communication has no language barrier. India is a very loved nation and Tata Motors is truly an international brand," said Rajpal.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)