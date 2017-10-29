Taking the bull by the horns

In recent years, bullying in schools, colleges and other educational institutions globally has shown its ugliest colour. Just look online and you’ll read the horror stories. To deal with this menace, recently, a new law has come into effect since October 1, in North Tonawanda, in Niagara County, New York, wherein parents will get slapped with a $250 fine and 15 days in prison, if their kids are caught bullying other kids twice in three months. This means parents face sanction if their children violate the town’s curfew or any other rules, including ones aimed at bullies, twice in a 90-day period. With rampant bullying in educational institutions in our city and country as well, which sometimes has led to suicide cases as well, would it be a good idea to follow in the footsteps of North Tonawanda? Experts discuss the pros and cons...

IS IT FAIR TO PENALISE THE PARENTS OF BULLIES?

The effects of bullying last for a long time in the form of emotional scars and at times, lead to extreme steps such as suicide. The bully must be reprimanded for the behaviour, the first time it’s noticed. Parents need to be involved so that they can also be consistent in condoning bullying if they notice it happening, says psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Dr Anjali Chhabria who’s of the opinion that penalising the parents and the child is usually a better option than punishing either of them. “The bullies need to realise their mistake as well as realise that their actions have repercussions too. Parents could also reflect on to their parenting style, so as to bring about a change if it is leading to such a behaviour in the child,” she says.

On the other hand, Mansi Hasan, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, tobacco treatment specialist, believes that penalising parents for their children’s action is in no way going to prevent bullying. She elaborates, “Children must learn that they have to take responsibility for their actions and not their parents. In fact, penalising the parent can work negatively where the child may feel he/she can behave in any way they want and the parents will have to deal with the consequence.”

Penalising the parents may be more ineffective than effective. The responsibility is pushed on to the parents without really understanding the cause and effect of the real problem. There has to be a dual process to handle this scenario. One would be to curtail the problem by providing psychological intervention such as counselling and second would be some serious action taken if the bullying persists, which should be age and situation appropriate. Educational institutions have to strongly state that bullying is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, opines Hasan.

SUGGESTIONS

Mansi Hasan suggests the following to curb bullying:

Bullying must be taken up more seriously and must have consequences, which students are made aware about.

It is important for the government to implement programs in educational institutions to create awareness, on how to handle it, who are the ones at risk and what are the possible consequences.

Counsellors must be made compulsory for all educational institutes, to provide a support system for students, who may have undergone bullying or are bullies themselves.

Workshops for parents as well as students must be conducted handle bullying effectively.

PARENTAL GUIDE

Dr Anjali Chhabria lists what parents of bullies should do...