Style Hunter: The new it bag for dudes

The cross-body sling bag has been seen eclipsing the menswear Spring Summer 2019 lines.

The utilitarian piece was seen on runways of Fendi, Hermes, Off-white and Neil Barrett. Edward Lalrempuia. Fashion Director, Harper's Bazaar sees it as a fad. "Sometimes things get a bit overdone and you see these elements all across street style images. Today almost everyone is seen with a cross body bag. However, such an overexposed trend is likely to be discarded quickly."