Story of a gay James Bond will be more truthful: Ian McKellen

Veteran actor Ian McKellen said it is time the world gets to see a homosexual James Bond as it will only add more credibility to the story of the popular British spy, created by Ian Fleming.

The 78-year-old actor, who prides himself as an outspoken homosexual and activist, said if the beloved 007 turned out to be "buff and strong" like many other gay men underneath, people will get to see a real hero in flesh, reported Variety.

"If you play James Bond as an outwardly camp, silly gay man that no one took seriously and then he turned out as many gay men are underneath their clothes buff and strong and as hetero as any hetero we might have a more truthful story than the one that has been told," McKellen said in a video interview at Cannes Lions, 64th International Festival of Creativity.

The "X-Men" star added Bond is a "wimp" who changes his undergarments like Superman.

"... I'm not sure subsequent actors have quite understood the joke, which is the same as Superman. James Bond is a wimp! He's a silly Englishman that wants his martinis stirred. He changes his underwear, like Superman, and he can save the world. They all play it the same - he's heroic all the way through. No, he's not," he said.

