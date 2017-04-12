Srishti students team creates YouTube channel Srishti TV!

A team of 14 multi-disciplinary students from Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, here, has come together to create a YouTube channel, Srishti TV!.

The project is the first attempt to create a channel dedicated to the energetic and passionate creative student community in the country and showcase art and design through a digital platform that is popular, viable and accessible to all, the team said.

The students are drawn from film, contemporary art practices, information design, visual communication, animation and digital media arts, among others.

The channel will go live on April 19 at 4 pm.

A fresh episode will be uploaded every Wednesday and thereafter with each week's total video content being about 40 minutes long, the team said in a release here.

The content includes a fictional mini series 'My Best Friend Art' which explores an artist's relationship with art, interviews with reputed creative industry professionals in 'Excerpts from Experts' and a travelogue 'Design Local' that uncovers the traditional art and craft practices of Karnataka.

The channel aims not only to provide an outlet to students of Srishti, but hopes to engage with the larger creative student community, while attempting to bridge the gap between the 'outside' world and designers and artists alike.

Through 9 different playlists, the Srishti TV! Channel offers an "honest, diverse and entertaining spread" of content for even the most discerning of viewers, the release said.

The project has been encouraged and catalyzed by Geetha Narayanan, Founder-Director, Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology, and mentored by television director and journalist Niret Alva, it said.

The 14 students who conceptualized and executed the project are: Aditi Verma, Anukool Raman, Atreyo Mitra, Dev Valladares, Devika Mohan, Devika Sandill, Gnaneshwar Srinivas, Karthik Nambiar, Malavika Gupta, Nidhi Kulkarni, Nihal Singh Majithia, Nikhila Nanduri, Shreya Madhogarhia and Soumya.

