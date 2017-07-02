Shakira attends Lionel Messi's wedding with her partner

Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique attended FC Barcelona star Lionel "Leo" Messi's lavish wedding in Argentina.

Messi tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo, on Friday.

Shakira, 40, wore a chic black dress, which featured a sheer overlay on top of a tulle skirt and completed her look with black stilettos, a gold clutch and her hair styled in a half-up, half-down 'do, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Pique, who also plays for FC Barcelona, sported a classic black tuxedo, bow tie and gigantic grin.

The singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her man in wedding attire with a caption, "Thanks to Antonella and Leo and all the people of Rosario for your hospitality! Shak."

