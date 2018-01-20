Setting the medium free

A retrospective of your works would be special any day, but for Natvar Bhavsar, Homecoming has been long due. The artist, who was born in Gujarat, has his first retrospective in his country after he moved to New York in 1962. “It’s certainly a welcome event,” says the artist, whose works have been widely collected by museums as well as eminent collectors in America and the West, and enjoy working on paintings using dry pigments and often, huge canvases. While there have been several attempts in the past to bring his works to India, this is the first time that a retrospective is being held of the artist’s works. “It is not completely a retrospective but represents a certain period of my artistic journey,” he explains, adding that it’s certainly a happy occasion for him. More from the artist...

First impressions

From the mid ’60s, New York became a big international centre for art. Many artists from Europe came here and grew up as Americans. I call the ‘60s a sort of renaissance for America. I arrived at a very opportune time and became friends with all the major artists. I arrived in 1962 to Philadephia and had a number of shows there. I was given the John D Rockfeller III grant in 1965. On arrival here in New York, I was introduced to all the major artists by Professor Piero Dorazio. Very often people quote that I was influenced by (Mark) Rothko, that is not correct at all. There was so much happening at that time. I was trying to find my own expression. Having that grant allowed me to fully flourish and to do what I wanted to do. Prior to that, all my education in Gujarat and when I came to Philadelphia was a preparation for that. In every sense, it was the most exciting time.

Matters of identity

In New York, nobody really looked at identity, people only looked at creative confidence and creative contribution more than looking at identity. I’m an Indian and very proud of it. I didn’t come here to be an Indian or American artist. I wanted to be engaged in creative expression and that was good enough for me. To be an Indian or American is incidental. It’s your art which is of significance. People don’t look at me for my art because I’m an Indian. They look at it to be engaged.

Endless possibilities

My process which is often talked about, uses pure pigment as a source of my energy and expression. And I think you’re talked about when people are affected by your art. I found that the freedom I have by using pigments was rather extraordinary. When you see rain or snowfall, that flux in nature, it’s like music. I found that my use of dry pigment would allow me to show this possibility much better. I think I have freed the medium and I take great satisfaction that I could take this journey.

Homecoming is on till January 25 at DAG Modern, Fort.