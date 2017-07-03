Serena Williams' fiancé Alexis Ohanian thinks she'll be

Serena Williams' fianc? and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian couldn?t help but gush about his baby mama-to-be.

On a recent appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box show, Ohanian said that the 35-year-old tennis champion is ?very good at a lot of times and well on her way to being an awesome mom too.?

Ohanian also revealed that he plans to take some time off after the birth of their first child in September.

"At Reddit, it's really important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy," he added. "I'll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad."

Ohanian continued, "We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone."

Earlier, the 34-year-old American internet entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to say, ?Always a great time cohosting @cnbc Squawk Box. Talked @reddit parental leave policy (I'm taking it!), phishing, and Better - the app that makes getting an insurance refund as easy as snapping a photo.?

In April, the tennis legend nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and Ohanian are expecting their first child.

Soon after the announcement, the love birds were spotted enjoying a babymoon in Mexico.

Also, Williams recently showcased her baby bump while posing nude for the cover of Vanity Fair.

