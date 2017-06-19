Sendeliterakhitoindia.com gets geared up for Rakhi Collection 2017

Rakhi, Sendeliterakhitoindia.com, RakshaBandhan

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI-BusinessWire India): India is internationally famous for its fairs and festivals. It is a land of vibrant celebrations. One can see and observe India?s unique culture, tradition and life during celebrations of various fairs and festivals. People in India celebrate fairs and festivals with high spirit and great zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival that strengthens the bond between a brother and sister is RakshaBandhan, also called as Rakhi Purnima or simply Rakhi. Sibling relationship is one of the purest and most innocent relationships in the world. Rakhi festival is a very important day for both brothers and sisters. Both wait for the day eagerly not only to tie the Rakhi and exchange gifts but also to share and tell how they love unconditionally each other.

The festival of RakshaBandhan is started with a pious ritual. A sister ties a sacred Rakhi on the wrist of her brother and prays for his well-being, prosperity and good luck. She also offers some sweets and gifts to her brother. A brother, in turn, takes a secret vow to respect and protect and also offers gifts and surprises. On the whole, the Rakhi festival is truly a great day for siblings.

RakshaBandhan is just around the corner. With the festival of Rakhi drawing nearer, Sendeliterakhitoindia.com is increasingly in the festive mood and has got geared up for Rakhi collection 2017 with extensive new and fresh range of Rakhi collection and gifts for brothers and sisters.

Sendeliterakhitoindia.com is a specific Rakhi shopping portal that delivers Rakhi and RakshaBandhan gifts in all the major cities and towns of India. Over the years, it has gained lots of reputation in the market and has emerged as one of the credible and trusted online portals for online Rakhi shopping in India. It is the portal that caters to every Rakhi shopping need.

?The trend of online Rakhi shopping has been in vogue over the years. And for sure, it has been a successful trend because it has made it easy to send Rakhi and gifts for brothers and sisters who are residing miles away in different places. It has narrowed down the distance and made people don?t miss the opportunity to celebrate this festival,? said Dipesh Kumar, Managing Director, Sendeliterakhitoindia.com. ?

?We have made updated catalogue of Rakhi and Gifts live for RakshaBandhan 2017 since the festival is just around the corner. On this online Rakhi shopping portal, a sister can choose and send Rakhi online from an exclusive range of Rakhis available in different colors, designs and materials. She can complement Rakhi thread with gifts, sweets, chocolates, cakes and flowers which are available on this portal. She can also go for Rakhi combo options such as Rakhi with sweets, Rakhi with flowers, Rakhi with chocolates, and Rakhi gift hampers. Brothers can also choose from an exclusive collection of return Rakhi gifts for their sisters and send online,? he added.

?Rakhi is surely a great day for brothers and sisters as they wait for this auspicious day eagerly. They don?t want to miss the opportunity at any cost. We understand the feelings and emotions of a brother or a sister who live far away from one another on the day of RakshaBandhan. But they don?t need to worry at all. They can send Rakhi and gifts online to their respective siblings easily anywhere in India using our express Rakhi delivery facilities. They can send Rakhi and gifts online to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Gurgaon, Shimla, Manali, Jammu, Trivandrum, Kochi, and other cities and towns of India,? said Kumar.

?We have also started worldwide Rakhi delivery facilities enabling our customers send online Rakhi to USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Europe, London, Singapore, Dubai, Philippines, Canada, New York, Germany, New Zealand and other places across the world,? added Kumar.

Every year, Sendeliterakhitoindia.com releases and updates its catalogue with unique Rakhi products and gifts online. This year too, the portal has been updated with exclusive Rakhi collection 2017. (ANI-BusinessWire India)

