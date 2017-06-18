Scaling new heights..

Are you looking for a quirky yet classy decor item for your home? Do you want something unique, a one-of-its kind piece that is bound to start conversations? It could be a rare painting, an intriguing sculpture or how about an authentic-looking wooden airplane propeller. And no, you don't need to be an aviation fan to mount one on your wall.

"When we talk about achieving success or happiness, we always say, 'I'm over the moon', 'I'm on cloud no 9', 'I'm on top of the world', or 'aim for the stars'. Anything that represents the sky or a height, signifies a soaring spirit," says Akshay Sharma, founder of WoodFeather, a Mumbai-based lifestyle brand that specialises in making airplane propellers for décor. And that's where the idea came from.

Handcrafted from a log of teak or pine wood, each propeller is shaped, grained, polished and finished by master craftsmen in Mumbai. But while the brand is named WoodFeather, the propellers are not exactly what you would call feather weight. Weighing approximately four kilograms, the four-foot propellers are priced over Rs17,500 (excluding shipping) and take at least three weeks to finish. While four feet is the ideal size, "smaller propellers upto 2 feet and larger ones upto 8 feet can also be made". Each design has an inspiration and underlying design theme from its name to its shape, colour, polish and finish. Sharma's company offers customers the option to customise their propeller by adding a personalised message in addition to selecting the other parameters.

Vintage, contemporary, quirky, classic or bold, each propeller can be mounted straight on a wall or at an angle of 30-degree or simply be propped in a corner. "There are several things you can do with it — make a wine rack, use it as a stool or table among the many options," adds Sharma, a hobby pilot who got his licence in 2009. All it needs is a customer with "contemporary design sensibilities, and people who are open to experimenting with furniture."