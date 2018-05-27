Saying no to Photoshop

Taking the body positive movement one step forward, model Ashley Graham, who’s best known for unabashedly flaunting her plus-size figure, has launched her swimwear campaign with completely unedited shots. A proud size 14, the model’s bold move has won her much applause on social media. Ashley recently shared an image from the line on her Instagram with the caption, “Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful.”

She added in another post, “I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps and cellulite and you shouldn’t be either.” The 30-year-old said she wants her raw pictures to motivate women to embrace their imperfections. British fashion brand Missguided’s latest advertisement also follows a similar tune.

They’ve featured six models with various skin issues ranging from albinism to scars and birthmarks, that have not been touched up. Target’s 2018 swimwear pics, too, have not been enhanced, and other brands like Aerie and CVS have also taken a similar pledge. With more brands warming up to the idea, would models and designers here be willing to do the same?

COMFORTABLE IN YOUR SKIN

In a move to be as transparent as possible, France had passed a law last year that all digitally enhanced model images should come with a label. Model Alesia Raut says she wouldn’t mind having her images unedited. “I feel a lot of people get model sizes wrong and then try to achieve the same kind of figure. It is better to show the reality and display one’s imperfections. But at the same time, one shouldn’t stop looking after themselves. You should also be comfortable enough to flaunt your flaws. It took me a while to accept mine as well,” she adds. Model

Candice Pinto agrees. “I think it’s a brilliant idea, and I totally support it. I think it’s okay to touch up certain images, but if it’s for a good cause why not, as everyday people can relate better. No one is born perfect and not everyone has the luxuries to bring changes to one’s lifestyle, so if this initiative can make a difference in people’s life then why not,” she says.

AN UNHEALTHY EXTREME

While such movements can encourage men and women to have a more healthy self-image, some feel it could cause them to let go, bordering on the unhealthy. It’s a rather controversial issue, explains model Sucheta Sharma James. “Should we accept our flaws and live confidently with them or try to work on them as much as possible? If one believes that having stretch marks and cellulite is okay then why spend time applying make-up, getting Botox treatments or styling hair? The truth is when one gives up on attaining something they learn to live without it. Kudos to those who can feel confident with their flaws. Even I have them but not working towards it to make it better is not something I vouch for. Obesity and cellulite shouldn’t be ignored. If you choose to lead an unhealthy lifestyle, you are welcoming other problems,” she opines.

SHOW BEAUTY IN ITS REAL FORM

For the last many years we have been fed with the concept of perfect women, which in reality does not exist. This has caused pressure on females everywhere, especially young girls who think being thin, having flawless skin, smooth legs without cellulite and a 23-inch waist is normal, says designer Pria Kataaria Puri. “It’s important that women fight back, and not indulge in Photoshop, whether you’re a designer or anyone. To brighten a picture it is fine, I use filters to make images sharper. But it’s about accepting and loving yourself just the way you are. I feel designers and magazines/publications should take responsibility in projecting real women. We need to show beauty in its real form,” she adds. However, it may be a while before we see that happening here. “The Indian market is way different. They need to be open to accepting such images, only then can one can deliver,” feels Candice.