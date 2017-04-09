Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Moscow championship

Noted sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected to represent India in 10th Moscow Sand Art Championship 2017.

With a theme "The World Around us", the championship is scheduled to be held from April 22 to 28 at Kolomenskoye, Moscow, Pattnaik said.

Top sand sculptors from different parts of the world are slated to take part in this championship, he said.

In the 9th edition of the championship last year, Pattnaik had won gold medal for his sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi on World peace.

Recently he created World's Tallest Sand Castle at Puri beach which was placed in Guinness Book of World Records.

Pattnaik has participated in more than 50 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards.

