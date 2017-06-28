Rohingyas in TN: Picking up pieces, rebuilding lives

None would believe Mohammed Yusuf and Abdul Shakoor are rag pickers.

They are among 94 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar living near here after fleeing their home land in 2012 amid deadly sectarian violence that had displaced tens of thousands of their community members.

Neatly dressed and, clean shaven, the duo present a picture of contrast to the squalor all around their dwelling unit, a ramshackle government-run cyclone shelter at Kelambakkam on the city outskirts.

The refugees belong to 19 families comprising 47 children, 25 women and 22 men.

Thankful to the government for providing them shelter, the refugees, many of whom are doing odd jobs including rag picking for livelihood, are looking for better accommodation and gainful employment.

Besides, the men folk say they could get job as truck drivers if the government granted them driving licence.

The refugees live in a ground plus one shelter known as 'round building' locally indicating its circular shape.

They have apportioned the space in the shelter for each of the family by turning clothes as "walls," albeit in a messy fashion with things strewn around with flies swarming everywhere.

Each family has a traditional earthen kitchen on the open ground where they use twigs and fire wood.

While six families live on ground floor, eight are on the first floor and five have put up shacks on open ground around the building. Electricity bill is borne by the government and water is available too.

Mild-dark complexioned and several of them wheatish, one would believe they are local Tamils but for their distinctive language 'Rohingya',with a liberal mix of Urdu and Hindi.

Yusuf recounts the pain of leaving their homeland when violence and rioting escalated in 2012.

"My sister was arrested and is still in jail there and several were dead in clashes and we decided to flee to Bangladesh, fearing for our lives," he told

