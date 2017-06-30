Rihanna makes me excited to get dressed every day: Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid says R&B diva Rihanna inspires her to get dressed every day.

The 22-year-old model says Rihanna's street style is inspiring, but admits she cannot pull off the outfits the singer wears, reported Elle magazine.

"So many people. I mean, Rihanna, like every day. I can't say that I could pull off the same things that Rihanna could, but she makes me excited about getting dressed the next day, I feel like, which is inspiring," Gigi says.

The catwalk icon says former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, has given her the best fashion tip.

"Carine Roitfeld once told me, 'If you don't know what to wear to a party, wear jeans, a T-shirt, and heels, (and) call it a night'. It's made a lot of my nights easier," she says.

