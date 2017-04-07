Rathore suggests that the 'Prince coat' looks best when

It can also be worn as an informal casual jacket, paired with denims, he says.

worn with yellow buttons and a customised pocket scarf. But, it can also be worn as an informal casual jacket, paired with denims, he says.

"To achieve the original look of a Bandhgala, one needs to be extremely particular about getting the right cut and fit.

It should be cut high on the armhole while the jacket should fit like a glove around the chest. This tailored look lends it a modern edge.

"The length is ideally dictated by the body type. But as a general rule to follow, the length should end just at the root of the thumb while the arms rest against the body. Too long or too short with a boxy unstructured look will kill the purpose of the well-cut jacket," says Rathore.

While traditionally the Bandhgala was worn mostly by men, but in present times, it has managed to break gender barriers and is now worn by women who mix and match it with an Indian traditional or semi-formal attire.

"Bandhgala looks perfect with high length anarkali suit and is currently gaining momentum in woman wardrobes. Team up a red tussar silk bandhgala with a green straight line suit or a blue ikkat bandhgala blouse with a white cotton saree. Both would create a standalone statement," says designer Karan Arora.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)