Playboy made it's mark on American cultural landscape: David

Stephen Davis, who has produced a new mini-series on Hugh Hefner's life, hopes to highlight the Playboy founder's contribution to the American cultural landscape.

David says working on "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story", available on Amazon Prime Video, was a dream come true as it gave him a chance to explore the media mogul's lesser known side.

"You really can't overstate how much Hef did for bringing sexuality into the mainstream. Before Playboy, sex was something that you just didn't talk about.

"America was a very repressive place after World War II, and Hef was a huge part of breaking down those societal stigmas and barriers. Without Hef and Playboy, there wouldn't have been a sexual revolution," David told

