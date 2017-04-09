Pharrell steps out first time with wife since welcoming babies

Pharrell Williams was pictured stepping out with his wife Helen Lasichanh for the first time after she gave birth to their triplets in early January.

The two attended the party for Chanel in Santa Monica, California, rpeorted AceShowbiz.

The 44-year-old father of four was seen sporting a navy shirt as he made his way out along with his security guards.

His wife opted for a casual look in a black long-sleeved top.

The "Happy" hitmaker and his wife tied the knot in October 2013.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)