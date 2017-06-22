Parents now support their kids' career choices: Meiyang Chang

A dentist by qualification but a singer-host by profession, Meiyang Chang says times are changing as parents now support the choices their children make in their lives.

Chang, who will host Discovery Channel's upcoming show "India's Best Jobs", says about a decade ago parents were not as understanding as they are now.

"I was lucky as my parents supported my decision to become a singer after doing BDS, but that was not the case with everyone at that time. Now things have drastically changed because of the exposure. Parents know that letting their kids follow their dreams is important. They are willing to let their children go out and experiment," Chang told

