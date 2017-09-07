Noir festive

Black is no longer the taboo hue. One look at the resort line-up this season, and black has emerged to be a festive favourite allied with tones of red and white, besides the gilded baroque accents. Designer Nachiket Barve brought back focus on it in a sheer format, peppering his Greco-Roman Goddess-inspired line with gold letterings and peacock motifs. “The rules are changing constantly. It astounds me how much girls today are willing to experiment with their choices. Black has definitely entered into the arena of festive dressing. Brides may not wear it for the wedding ceremony but a lot of peripheral events black is okay. It is also a chic option for bridesmaids or guests,” says Barve.

Designer Payal Singhal, who has often given her Indo-Western fusion ensembles a glam rock edge with a darker undercurrent recalls, “I did an all-black bridal wear collection for my graduation show at SNDT in 1994 and it sold of the runway and we have been making black lehengas and saris for brides and their family for their wedding parties and trousseau so I do feel it’s more acceptable now than before, but it’s still not OK to wear black at the wedding ceremony by either the bride or her family.”

Flattering and glam

Black looks great on various skin tones and can be flattering, glamorous and timeless. Nachiket adds, “Black worn with metallic hues of bronze, gold or pewter tone down the blackness and add dressiness. It can also be teamed with colour for events. The key factor is the fabric; black looks utterly sophisticated and luxurious in pure fabrics such a silk, satin, tulle or dense velvet.”

However, one has to pick the right fabric. “It can look terrible in a poor quality fabric,” cautions Barve. He suggests styling it in a head-to-toe look for a slim elegant line with lashings of metallic colours. Whether as a jumpsuit, a lehenga or a dramatic jacket, black will be your BFF this season and for many more to come.

Black spells glam

Payal shares, “It has a really sexy vintage vibe so I say go all out, do the smokey eye, style it more sultry and modern than in a traditional way with long chandelier earrings, black strappy stilettos and wavy hair.”

A statement colour

Today’s contemporary brides and grooms don’t consider ‘black’ unlucky. They nowadays prefer colours that are more reflective of their personal style and are open to experimenting with new styles. Designer Paras Modi of label SVA observes, “Black can make a statement in Indian wear. It adds certain sophistication and elegance to an ensemble. Hence, monochrome trend has been an overwhelming winner of this season’s wardrobes. Embroideries and details look great on monochromes. Beautiful gold embellishments work well with black for Indianwear. One can opt for cape crop tops, off shoulder styles and flared shararas and style them with vintage silver jewellery.”

Designer Shehla Khan enjoys using black lace for lehengas. “Pair it with a fully beaded blouse, a fitted cropped style with off shoulder sleeves or with a statement sleeve style blouse and add a stole in tulle with delicate embroidery to complete the outfit,” says Shehla.

A chameleon

Black looks ethereal with just about anything. “A black choli with detailing can be paired with a long skirt or a light sari. You can also club black with a pop of colour to add to the festivities,” says designer Sonakshi Raaj, who showcased a blazer sari gown in all-black.