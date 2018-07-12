Neon nymphs

Haute couture A/W shows this season saw designers toying with neon tones - from shocking pink to lambent lilac to blazing iridescent green.

Armani Prive sent out a fuchsia pink off-shoulder gown worn with matching earrings, Ralph & Russo picked a strappy gown with a sweetheart neckline. In a crazy mashup of colours, Schiaparelli matched a colour blocked ensemble with a striking headgear in bold hues. Giambattista Valli too presented a head-to-toe pleated and draped vibrant pink ensemble. While beige, ochre, silver, gold and classic monochromes have always been the haute couture mainstay, it's exciting to see couturiers embracing a flashy statement-making palette.