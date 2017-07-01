Messi ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Rocuzzo

Argentina?s star footballer Lionel Messi has finally tied the knot with long-time partner Antonella Roccuzzo, in what has been dubbed as "the wedding of the century".

According to the Mirror, Messi, 30, married his childhood sweetheart at Argentina?s most lavish venue City Center Rosario complex.

Over 250 guests, including football greats like Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero graced the red carpet, to celebrate the wedding of Barcelona superstar to the mother of his two children.

More than 400 police men were on duty for the star-studded ceremony.

After the ceremony, the newly wedded couple posed for the fans.

The bride wore an elegant mermaid-style gown, designed by Rosa Clara, for the ceremony. The designer also dressed the bride's mother and sisters and several of the wedding guests.

Barcelona star Gerard Pique and Shakira were also present at the ceremony. Earlier, there were reports that the couple might give the wedding a miss.

The menu at the event had a sushi station and included empanadas, traditional sweetbreads and blood sausage.

The guests were staying at the 188-room Pullman Hotel inside the complex.

The entire area was closed off for the public for the duration of the wedding.

