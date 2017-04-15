Mercury rises in Himachal Pradesh, Una touches 40 deg C mark

The mercury continued with its rising trend in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Una in the Shivalik foothills touching the 40 degree Celsius mark.

The mercury continued with its

rising trend in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Una in

the Shivalik foothills touching the 40 degree Celsius mark.

The temperatures in Sundernagar, Nahan and Bhuntar were

recorded four degrees above normal at 34.2 deg C, 33.3 deg C

and 32.6 deg C respectively.

The state capital Shimla and key tourist resort of Manali

also witness above normal temperatures. The maximum

temperatures recorded in Shimla and Manali were 25.4 degree

Celsius and 26 deg C, five and 4. 5 deg C above normal while

the mercury touched 31.2 deg C and 30.4 deg C mark in Solan

and Dharamsala respectively.

The minimum temperature also rose marginally and Keylong

and Kalpa recorded a low of 1.8 degree Celsius and 6 deg C

while in Manali it was 9 degree Celsius, followed by Bhuntar

11 deg C, Sundernagar 12.9 deg C, Dharamsala and Solan 13.2

deg C each and Una 15.3 degree Celsius.

Shimla had warmer night as compared to most of the places

in the mid and lower hills with minimum temperature rising to

15.9 degree, about 4.5 degree above normal while Palampur and

Nahan recorded a low of 16 degree C and 20.5 degree C

respectively.

The local Met office has forecast dry weather in the

region till April 19, and rains or snow at isolated places in

mid and higher hills while thunderstorms at some places in the

lower hills on April 20 and 21.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)