Melania Trump's yellow floral-dress to greet PM Modi gives major fashion goal

Looks like the First Lady of the United States never fails to leave the fashion police speechless!

Melania Trump, who generally stick to a uniform of sheath dresses, fit and flare frocks and classic evening-wear, chose to don a floral dress to meet and greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with US President Donald Trump.

According to Vogue, the bright yellow floral-print floor-skimming crepe gown by Emilio Pucci featured a few key components of Trump's established style.

The contrast-belt at the waist provided a nod to Trump's military-inspired wardrobe and defined the silhouette. Add to the effortlessly stunning look was her pink suede stilettos and the diamond ring.

The former Slovenian model was all smiles while welcoming PM Modi to the White House.

