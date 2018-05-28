Meet the â€˜ego travellerâ€™ aka the new-age globetrotter

Picture this, you are witnessing the dazzling display of Northern Lights or Auroral displays, but all you can think about is getting the perfect shot to share with your social media followers. If you fall in this category of people, you are an ‘ego traveller’. These globetrotters are not only on a quest to explore different destinations but also want to be the first to boast about lesser-explored and unique experiences.

GET, SET, EXPLORE

Gone are the days when one travelled for sightseeing, now it’s all about exploring Instagram-worthy locations, which have ‘brag value’. The millennial traveller (in the age group of 18 to 35 years) particularly is known to fall under this category. Yogi Shah, co-founder, The Backpacker Co, shares, “There is a new kind of traveller, who not only wants to travel to places but also wants to discover something new, so that they can share that experience with their friends, family and the world. He or she is their own Vasco Da Gama on a quest to find unexplored destinations and unique experiences.”

PACKING IN ENOUGH FOR BRAG VALUE

So where are the braggarts heading to? Yogi shares that currently it’s the spectacle of the polar lights that is high up there on everyone’s list. He adds, “Apart from those, there are also other experiences that one can share like snowmobiling activities and a picture with husky dogs. There are only so many buildings and meals that one can post after a point. So, a lot of people try to zone in on one location that has a lot to offer, getting value for their money.”

MAKE IT UNIQUE

The quest to find a virgin territory and exclusive experiences has created the new explorer. Travel enthusiast, Harshad A Sardeshmukh, who works as a Manager, Operations with Indian Hotels Company Limited, loves to do a lot of research before taking off on a holiday. He says, “I look out for how beautiful the place is and the kind of experience it has to offer in terms of food or places to visit and activities to do. I enjoyed visiting Lakshwadeep. The pristine beaches, the crystal clear water, the marine life and few tourists made it one of the best trips I have had. I had gone diving there and seeing a shark was the highlight. Also, an unexpected sighting of dolphins from the boat was memorable. Because of the fewer number of tourists, it was almost as if I was on a private beach.”

TOURISTS TELL A STORY WITH THEIR PHOTOS

Social media has played a key role in influencing how travellers choose a particular destination. Many scroll through pictures on Instagram and add destinations to their bucket list. Neelu Singh, CEO and director, Ezeego1, feels, “Today, every traveller wants to be a photographer and through their pictures wants to be a storyteller. These trips can cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 per person for domestic destinations and Rs 40,000 onwards for international ones.” It’s easy to know which destinations are a hit with the ego traveller. She reveals, “In India, Ladakh, Goa, Rajasthan and Hampi are the most Instagrammed destinations, while internationally it is Ireland, Cambodia, Bali, Iceland, Paris and New York.”

BLOGGERS TOO HAVE DRIVEN UP NUMBERS

The rise of social-media influences and bloggers has lead to this trend. Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings, explains, “There are a considerable number of bloggers who have taken up ‘travel’ as a medium to influence. They top the list of travellers, who are specifically looking for rare and picturesque places. Besides, the influencers, we do receive enquiries of groups aged between 21-35 years old and solo travellers who have the mentioned this demand.”

SIGHTSEEING IS PASSÃ‰

Ego travellers often seek experiences that they don’t have to share with a big group of people. Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head — Holidays, MICE, Visa and Passport Services, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, shares, “Travellers look for bespoke tailor-made itineraries offering them a range of options and experiences to curate their ideal holiday. Visitors are becoming more experiential and often looking to explore regions as opposed to sightseeing. They are adept at using internet-enabled smartphones for research on where to travel. We believe that Instagram travel posts actually inspire millennials to book vacations to certain destinations.” Additionally, TV shows like Game of Thrones (GOT) have also played a role in influencing millennials to travel to destinations in Eastern Europe — Finland, Ireland, and Iceland that have seen tremendous growth ever since the TV series aired in India.

According to him these wanderlusters are bucking the age-old trend and choosing convenience over cost. Data also reveals that millennials are taking shorter vacations close to home more often, in an effort to save up for a bigger trip down the line. Daniel D’souza, head of sales, India and NRI Markets and E-Commerce, SOTC Travel, says, “Traveling millennials look for more beachside and hill stations locations for a holiday. To them, it is all about getting away from their daily routine.”