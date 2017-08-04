Manforce introduces 'tangy and tantalizing' achaari flavoured condoms and Twitter can't get enough

What were they thinking?

If one thought that the world wasn’t weird enough, Manforce, a local condom company decided to take weirdness to a whole new level by introducing an achaari flavoured condom.

In its advertisement that has baffled and amused several individuals on social media, the company sells the products by saying, “Presenting the very Indian, Tangy and Tantalizing, ACHAARI Flavoured Condoms. Get your lovemaking to go Desi and Sexy.”

We’re still trying to digest the time when Durex decided to put people off sex by introducing an eggplant-flavoured condom. With the vegetable on its packet, Durex tried selling the product, but failed.

While we can’t predict how the market will react to the achaari-flavoured condom, one thing is for certain – it created quite the stir on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions

Manforce is following Bingo Mad Angles After Achaari it will be Chaat Masti pic.twitter.com/7fmnQIIdUx — Exaspeating Aashi (@aashishjoshi00) August 3, 2017

1: Meethe se bore ho gayi hu 2: Say no more 3: #ManForce #Achaari 4: I'm loving it! pic.twitter.com/pdf4OwWBAL — Moody Motu (@MoodyMotu) August 3, 2017

Manforce launched Achaari flavoured condoms so that your girlfriend can't ask for aachar after some months. — Mohit Jajodia (@the_pun_cher) August 3, 2017

Bas ab ek "chai" flavour aa jaye to shaam ka naashta bhi ho jaye aur sex bhi. pic.twitter.com/Anox9xIXUd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 3, 2017