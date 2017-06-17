Lorde's new album `Melodrama` was originally about aliens

Lorde?s new album ?Melodrama? is about a concept which takes place at a single house party.

Recently, in an interview with the New York Times, Lorde revealed the album is all about the emotions that tend to come with them.

But, it seems like the real reason behind the album was something else.

The New Zealand star has revealed that ?Melodrama? was originally going to be a concept record about aliens, reports The Independent.

The 20-year-old singer said that original idea positioned it ?from the perspective of aliens stepping out of a hermetically-sealed environment for the first time, linking the concept to her own disorientating experiences with fame.?

Although she scrapped her ?aliens step out of their bubble? idea, she also shared that she did gain inspiration from a Ray Bradbury sci-fi short story called 'There Will Come Soft Rains'.

?It?s about this self-operating house and how it continues to run every day after some sort of nuclear event,? she noted.

Adding, ?I was very aware of the fact that we were just holing up in my house, drinking and making a concerted effort to block out the rest of the world, as if there?d been some sort of nuclear fallout. When there?ve been two years that have been so turbulent and traumatic, and the climate is so tangible when you walk outside? There was definitely an element of, ?If we just make our own little universe inside and no one looks at their phones, then none of its really happening.?

Lorde released her second album ?Melodrama? yesterday, having already shared four songs from it ? ?Green Light?, ?Perfect Places?, ?Sober? and ?Liability?.

