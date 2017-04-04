Lihaaf, Urdu short story, gets new avatar

Tricycle Productions, a new Mumbai-based ensemble has incorporated minimalism, elements of shadow theatre, folk music, clowning and physical theatre, to birth an avant-garde version of Lihaaf, Ismat Chughtai’s 1942 Urdu short story, which had led to an obscenity trial over its suggestive lesbian liaison.

The Urdu literary legend had told the story of Begum Jaan through the teenaged Amiran. Begum Jaan is married to a virtuous Nawab, who refuses to consummate their marriage. She realises he is homosexual and has married her only to hide this. A lonely, dejected Begum Jaan comes to find release for her unfulfilled sexual desires in the new domestic help, Rabbu, who becomes her masseuse-pleasurer.

Devised and enacted by Kartavya Anthwaal Sharma (who was also seen in Shikhandi in multiple roles) with Radhika Chopra (from the Sarah Lawrence College of New York) and Rohit Mehra (from Lispa, London), this interpretation uses contemporary paradigms of gender to question time honoured norms of patriarchy, masculinity, misogyny and the gender binary.

The trio of Sharma, Chopra and Mehra plays multiple characters in this ensemble play and they spent over three months slapping it into a play. “Since we came from limited means, there was no space to rehearse and we would meet at Juhu beach to practice,” remembers Sharma. The play became one of five (from 156 applications) to get selected and open the All India Youth Theatre Festival — Thespo18 — in December 2016.

Chughtai’s original story had fewer main characters. “The story in a sense explores how an innocent young teenager comes to terms with a same-sex relationship between two women,” says Chopra. “But when we wrote it, we went around fleshing out some of the peripheral characters and adding some of our own to give the narrative more flavour and nuance. It also helped us look at some of our contemporary concerns on gender and identity.”

Catch the play on April 4 at 9 pm and on April 5 at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm at Juhu’s Prithvi Theatre.