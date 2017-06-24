KNOCKONWOOD wins best design stall for RR Decor at Heimtextil 2017

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI-NewsVoir): KNOCKONWOOD, a leading furniture brand on Saturday announced that it has won the prestigious Best Stall Design Award for RR Decor, one of India?s leading textile designers and exporters at the renowned Heimtextil 2017 held recently in Delhi from June 20-22, 2017 at Pragati Maidan, which saw over 180 companies participate from around the world.

The stall design had a raw industrial look. The nine-feet loom-shuttle at the entrance set the mood for the exhibit. The oxidized MS panels highlighted the fine fabrics of RR decor. The environment with high ceiling and dim lighting brought out the drama in the exhibition space. The mild steel along with raw burnt wood was a perfect foil for plush velvets.

The Jury of the Interior Lifestyle Awards (ILA) consists of leaders of the Design Community. These include, Lipika Sud: India?s leading Interior Designer and founder of Lipika Sud International Pvt. Ltd., Sonali Bhagwati: Co-founder of Spazzio Design, an internationally recognised design firm and President of Design Plus, and Sunil Sethi: Connoisseur of Fashion, Luxury and Lifestyle products (Made in India) and founder of Alliance Merchandising Company, a sourcing and buying company in 1988.

"We went a step ahead of our client brief to make the theme Industrial. I am thrilled and humbled to see that our creation was not only accepted but appreciated by all. As a designer my biggest achievement is that my client is in love with the look. We will continue to delight our customers by going beyond the brief," said Aarti Aggarwal, Creative Head, KNOCKONWOOD.

"We are extremely delighted with Aarti and her team's ability to showcase our range in a rustic space while bringing out our fabrics beautifully. The Stall design was marvelous and brought out all aspects we wanted to highlight tastefully. We are thankful to her team and feel great pride in winning the Best Design Stall by the Jury," added Rohit Khemka, Creative Director and Owner, RR D?cor. (ANI-NewsVoir)

