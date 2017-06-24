Kendra Wilkinson doesn't want son to become a celebrity

TV personality Kendra Wilkinson Baskett says she would support her seven-year-son Hank IV to pursue any profession as long as it has nothing to do with showbiz.

The 32-year-old television host says she would want her elder child to explore his talent in some other field, such as being in sports like his father Hank Bassett III, former American football player, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm telling you right now, (my son) has already been scouted and spotted and seen. The reason why I'm working here in Vegas right now is to take him on a trip to Europe to introduce him to real soccer. He will be an athlete, there's no question about it.

"Whatever he wants to do, he can do, except for (on Tuesday), he goes 'I want to be a celebrity.' I'm like, 'Stop now! Stop! No!' You need to have some talent, meaning, do what I do on stage and put a different muscle in your brain to use," Wilkinson says.

The model is also a mother to daughter Alijah, two.

