Kendra Wilkinson doesn't want daughter to pose for 'Playboy'

Model Kendra Wilkinson admits she would not be psyched if her three-year old daughter, Alijah would want to pose for 'Playboy'.

The 32-year-old TV personality, who is Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, says if her daughter would still want to pursue a career at the magazine, she would be free to do so, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I won't sit here and say that I would like that, but if she made a healthy decision and a healthy choice with a healthy mind to want to pose for 'Playboy'... We are a free home, we are a free spirit. If that's your way of wanting to express yourself and who you are, then go ahead and be exactly who you want to be," says Wilkinson.

The "Kendra on Top" star has Alijah and son Hank IV, seven with former professional footballer Hank III Bassett, whom she married in 2009.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)