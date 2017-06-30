Kendall, Kylie Jenner apologise for unauthorised B.I.G., Tupac

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have "deeply apologised" for launching vintage T-shirts featuring their faces superimposed over images of famous musicians like Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur and Ozzy Osbourne.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars came under fire for the USD 125 garments and they have now admitted that the designs were "not well thought out", reported Ace Showbiz.

Kendall and Kylie both posted an apology on their Twitter pages, which read, "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

"We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

"The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry." The decision to withdraw the garments from sale came after Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, slammed the sisters as disgusting and accused them of disrespecting her and the family of the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace.

Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, also hit out at Kendall, 21, and 19-year-old Kylie.

