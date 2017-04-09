Kardashians were totally down with grunge trend in '90s

Smells like teen spirit! Kim Kardashian has shown the grungy side of her and sister Kourtney with a '90s throwback pic.

The Flashback Friday photo, which the 36-yeayr-old reality star shared on her Instagram page, is simply captioned "90s."

While Kim can be seen rocking overalls and a brown lip, her sis styled a plaid shirt and baggy jeans.

90's A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

After a three-month-long hiatus from social media, Kim returned in January with a whole new look for her feed. Her Instagram now uses more film and filtering effects than before.

