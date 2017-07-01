Jay-Z immortalises 'La La Land' Oscars fail in new track 'Moonlight'

The Oscar?s best picture fail has found a place on Jay-Z new album.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the rapper?s latest collection, ?4:44,? includes a track called ?Moonlight? that directly references ?La La Land,? which was mistakenly announced as this year?s best picture winner at the Academy Awards instead of rightful choice ?Moonlight?.

The rapper raps, ?We stuck in La La Land. Even when we win, we gon? lose/ We got the same f?in? flows/ I don?t know who is who/ We got the same f?in? watch/ She don?t got time to choose/ We stuck in La La Land/ We got the same f?in? moves.?

While talking to iHeart Radio, the ?Otis? hit-maker said, ?The hook is ?We stuck in La La Land/ Even if we win, we gonna lose.? It?s like a subtle nod to La La Land winning the Oscar, and then having to give it to Moonlight. It?s really a commentary on the culture and where we?re going.?

As soon as the news of the ?Moonlight? got to internet, Barry Jenkins, director of Academy Award winning movie ?Moonlight? reacted by tweeting, ?O.M.G.!?

?4:44? is now available on TIDAL and also includes songs that reference Kanye West and JAY-Z?s relationship with Beyonc?.

