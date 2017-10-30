I have a problem when people put on the Indian culture as a costume: Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari, has managed to make a name for herself as a hip hop artiste in the US and is riding the popularity wave here in India, too. Her collaboration with rapper Divine, City Slums, broke the internet recently. Here, she talks about how cultural appropriation was a catalyst in her moving from writing songs for others to becoming a solo artiste and music career in India.

THE BEGINNINGS

When Raja Kumari started rapping, people would call her the Indian princess.

“Instead of being called IP (short for Indian Princess) or something else, Raja Kumari was born. It worked for me as it represented my Indian classical roots,” she says. Since then, the rapper and hip hop artiste has been working tirelessly at popularising Indian culture in the West. “People were so awesome about me fusing Indian and Western sounds and cultures together. Contrary to what’s portrayed, Americans really celebrate diversity. Everyone was so fascinated with what we wear and our music, and wanted to know more about what we think and how we feel,” she says. Being a female hip hop artiste, Raja hopes to break stereotypes about how girls should act or behave.

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

At the same time, Raja has been vocal about cultural appropriation. In fact, seeing Iggy Azalea wearing a kiritam (tiara worn by goddesses) goaded her to graduate from being a songwriter to a solo hip hop artiste and educate people about the culture of India. “I have a problem when people would rather put on the Indian culture as just a costume than learn about it from an Indian person. If you can put an Indian on the stage then you can learn about the culture and that’s what I am doing,” she says. The tables haven’t turned on Raja yet and no one has accused her of cultural appropriation for singing hip hop. She reasons, “It’s not accurate that hip hop is just American music. I describe the genre all around the world as a seed that will grow on whatever soil it’s planted in. What I do is authentic and real and not to offend anyone’s culture.”

SINGING IN HINDI

Raja sang a couple of lines in Hindi in City Slums. Though she has learnt to read and write the language, she is still learning to speak it. But, the artiste, who was raised in California, sees herself singing a complete song in Hindi. “As far as the message is getting across, the rhythms, melody, and lyrics are in place, I would be open to it. Why just Hindi, I wouldn’t mind singing in Telugu either,” she says, pointing out that she was excited to see hip hop in regional languages like Kannada.

SCHOOL OF MUSIC

The hip hop musician has transitioned from being a songwriter for Iggy Azalea, Gwen Stefani, Fallout Boy, Timbaland, etc. to a solo artiste. She sees that phase as going to music school. “I was learning about different ways to write songs. If my songs are successful it’s because of I learnt then. Like, writing for Gwen taught me how to be an artiste, sell millions of records and be an international hit,” she says. The singer has kept in touch with the international artistes she has collaborated with. “They are very supportive. They know this is my passion. For them, I’m the real deal and they are excited about what I am doing,” she says. Raja has more solo tracks and collaborations up her sleeves this year while she’s in the country. “I think India needs to hear some stuff from me by myself, though collaborations are definitely on the cards. I want to make music that goes from India to everywhere. It’s a great place where I see myself spending a lot of time,” she says.

THE PHILANTHROPIST

Raja has been a philanthropist ever since she was seven. She raised $80,000 through her classical dance performances and donated them to various charitable causes. She says, “India has given me everything I have today as an artiste. One of the goals of my art is to give back to the country and not just have people enjoy the music.