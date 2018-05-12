How to make the hoodie sophisticated: Rock the athleisure essential with panache

The ubiquitous hoodie doesn’t show any signs of going out of style. From Vetements to DSquared 2, Kenzo to Hugo Boss — almost every major brand has experimented with this preppy piece. However, one needn’t always look like an Ivy league dude. There are a number of ways to redefine this sporty look. An offshoot of the athleisure trend, which has been dominant on runways for over five years now, this varsity essential has assumed luxe proportions with designers softening its street cred. What makes this spring chameleon an exciting option from the styling perspective is the variety of wearable options it offers — wear it inside a jacket or layer it outside, leave the cap on or let it hang on the back. We get some menswear experts to share their take on how to make the hoodie chic.

Learn from Leonard

Actors like Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana have often been spotted embracing it at airports and movie photo-ops. Stylist Isha Bhansali is quick to mention Leonard from The Big Bang Theory, who’s been the most popular purveyor of the hoodie. “It’s his official trademark and it’s cute. I gave a striped hoodie layered with a grey suit to Ayushmann. The best way to look mature in it is by teaming it with a blazer and not going in the varsity direction at all,” says Isha. She sees this trend continuing as long as the sporty trend lasts. “However, one’s likely to see newer variations of hoodies in different fabrics,” she adds.

Mix it with tailored pieces

The mix-and-match allure of the hoodie adds to its styling alchemy. Hence, one can team it either with a blazer or a tracksuit or a classic trench.

Designer Troy Costa shares, “I’d wear it with an overcoat. Or team it with a grey suit or a tailored windowpane check blazer. Attach or detach the hoodie from inside the collar depending on the weather.”

Team it with a trench

The sportified masculinity laced with an unmistakable street influence has taken menswear by storm over the last few seasons and the hoodie is easily the most potent off-shoot of this runway trend. Stylist Eshaa Amiin hails the hood sweatshirt as the coolest sportswear trend to sport. “You could team your trench with a hoodie inside to radiate that high fashion sportswear vibe,” says Eshaa.