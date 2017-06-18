How concerned are we about World Environment Day, really?

We celebrated World Environment Day on June 4. I’ll substitute the ‘we’ with ‘social media’. I’m all for social media trends, hashtags, customised Snapchat filters, and quizzes that will answer the question of ‘What kind of an environmentalist are you?’ But I won’t deny that I feel these quizzes somehow dampen the spirit of ‘World Environment Day’, reducing it to a typefest on the Internet. And let’s not forget the irony of the whole thing — You sit in your air-conditioned rooms (ACs release CFCs which contribute to greenhouse gases), use your cell phones (which contribute majorly to e-waste, with cell phone towers contribute to changes in the ecosystem such as increased radiation) Now, I’m not going to be a hypocrite, but I’m typing this out on my phone and as much as I’d like to be fully right on my stance on things, I can’t.

Want to know how to be more environment-friendly? It’s about doing things smarter. What social media does brilliantly is spread awareness. All we can personally strive to do is to be aware of our surroundings, of the consequence of our actions, to monitor the things we consume/generate waste from.

Another reason why the excessive trending of #WorldEnvironmentDay can be upsetting is because at the end of the day, it’s a ‘trend’. Trends die, and that’s upsetting because this world will only be around for a limited period of time. Contrary to the slogan ‘save the world’, that might make it sound that you need to channel your innermost altruist to save this world, the ‘world’/Earth has been here for millions of years and will continue to be here for millions of years. Hopefully, the posters will still say ‘Save the world’ and NOT ‘SOS’. Our individualism should extend to more than just a new selfie with an ‘environment friendly’ filter.

The writer is an 18-year-old illustrator and poet who uses her art to express her opinion on issues.

More than a fad

A reason why the excessive trending of #WorldEnvironmentDay can be upsetting is because at the end of the day, it’s a ‘trend’. Trends die.

Our individualism should extend to more than just a new selfie with an ‘environment friendly’ filter.