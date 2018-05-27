Hospitality gets a shot of youth

India’s hospitality industry is getting younger and hipper by the day, thanks to the Gen-Y who are behind some of the most popular eateries. Here’s a look at some entrepreneurs, who are 25 or below and have already tasted the sweet taste of success with their ventures…

KARYNA BAJAJEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KA HOSPITALITY

There was no single eureka moment that prompted Karyna Bajaj to venture into the food industry. “I think I just got absorbed into it, given my family’s intimate relationship with it,” says the 25-year-old, who’s the Executive Director of KA Hospitality. Karyna joined her father, Kishor’s Bajaj’s hospitality business in July 2016 and has only expanded the company’s national footprint of the Hakkasan and Yauatcha brands, along with opening Nara Thai (one of the few places in Mumbai that serves authentic Thai cuisine) and CinCin in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Karyna says, “This industry requires an immense amount of passion and determination to keep going and ensuring you come back every day ready to provide a great experience to your guests. However, the part that makes it most enjoyable is when you work on something so closely, whether it is a new dish or a service sequence you have developed with your team to make the experience of a guest more personal and enjoyable.”

MONAZ IRANI FOUNDER AND HEAD CHEF, PLATE & PINT

Watching her mother handling their family-run bakery Delifresh, was perhaps Monaz Irani’s introduction to the world of sweet treats. No wonder then, that the 23-year-old sets her sights on taking the legacy forward with Plate & Pint. She completed her BSC Degree in Hospitality from the Institute Of Hotel Management, Mumbai, and training at The Taj Mahal Hotel Apollo Bunder, before going on to complete an intensive Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu London.

“Attending to my guests personally has been a very satisfying experience. I am fortunate to be able to enjoy what I do and make a livelihood out of it,” says the young entrepreneur, who makes everything from scratch in her kitchen to add a personal touch to her desserts. As for the food, just taste the yummy Kahlua-infused Tiramisu or the decadent Flourless Warm Dark Chocolate and Almond Torte and judge for yourself!

KRISHNA GUPTA FOUNDER, LLOYD LUXURY AND 1441 PIZZERIAS

When he tasted an authentic Italian pizza in Italy that Krishna Gupta realised what his calling in life was. The founder of Lloyds Luxury started 1441 Pizzeria in March 2016, where his endeavour is to steer clear of fusion food and to focus on real ingredients without the use of preservatives. A management graduate specialising in International Business from Brunel University, UK, the 25-year-old realised that the biggest gap in hospitality was serving authentic food at reasonable prices. “That is what we aim at — authentic flavours with the true essence of the city of origin along with the satisfaction of a wholesome meal,” he says.

SOMI JAIN AND MITHI JAIN TORRO CHURRO

If the sight of the decadent churros served at Toro Churro makes you drool, well, hold the Jain sisters responsible for it. Nineteen-year-old Somi and 23-year-old Mithi brought the New Zealand-based churro brand down to the country this year, but before that, the siblings had tested the waters with their own recipes at The Churro Company. Somi, who is currently pursuing Bachelors in Mass Media, and Mithi, who is undergoing her Masters in Business & Entrepreneurship, wish to expand the food industry with their products and change the way people see Churros, not only in their traditional glory but also the array of variations with which it can be served. Says Mithi, “I always had a penchant for food and wanted to open my own restaurant/cafe and Somi has the baking skills. So, we took our first baby steps with the Churro Company, putting up stalls in festivals. Starting on a small scale helped us to understand the customer and the challenges well before bringing down Toro Churro.”

NIKHIL JAINFOUNDER, COPPETTO

Nikhil Jain had never dreamt of being in the hospitality business. However, now, it feels like home for the 23-year-old, who got a first-hand experience working at Via Emilia, Bologna, a Gelateria in Italy. He is currently the owner of Coppetto Artisan Gelato, where his main focus is to use fresh ingredients and high-end quality products for the gelatos and sorbets and to offer an authentic Italian gelato experience to the consumers. Their hand-made gelatos are 100 per cent vegetarian and don’t use any kind of artificial colouring or preservatives. “India is growing fast in the QSR market and we wanted to add to this industry by serving people food that they want to eat and what they deserve. Even though we own just one store in Bandra, our visions and dreams drive us to never compromise on the quality of food and to give people what they deserve,” says Nikhil.