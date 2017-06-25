Have you seen the latest episode of...

Now that cricket fever is behind us, a lot of teenagers are hooked to binge-watching shows online, and on the idiot box

First there was the Indian Premier League (IPL), and then the ICC Champions Trophy. Together they ensured that teens spent their time glued to cricket. Now that most are done mulling over India’s debacle last Sunday, most youngsters are back to binge-watching their favourite shows online, and on television.

Delhi University student Anmol Gupta, who is eagerly waiting for season 7 of Game of Thrones, which starts on July 7, has been watching reruns of the earlier seasons.

The HBO series, which portrays the battles of seven kingdoms fighting for supremacy, relates most to the character of Tyrion Lannister — a dwarf and member of House Lannister.

“Like Lannister, I usually get into trouble while solving a problem,” says the 18-year-old. “In the end though, I always find a way out. I enjoy GoT for its screenplay and the fantastic cinematography.”

Gupta, who spends at least five hours watching television on the weekend, also enjoys watching American crime drama Breaking Bad.

Unlike Gupta, Sneha Minj is hard pressed for time, so she prefers watching an entire series in one go. “Gone are the days when one had to wait for the next episode,” says Minj who enjoys binge-watching Friends, Supernatural and Pretty Little Liars.

“Friends is a classic,” she says. “I love the suspense of Pretty Little Liars, which trails the lives of four teenage girls whose darkest secrets are about to unwind. Whereas Roadies, an Indian reality show, is something I watch while changing the channels,” says the 17-year-old, who spends seven-eight hours binge-watching every weekend.

Unlike her friends, 19-year-old Denise D’Souza prefers reality television shows and is currently hooked to Australia’s Next Top Model. “I’ve been watching it non-stop even though my friends don’t like it. They prefer to watch Supernatural, Riverdale, Game of Thrones, and Narcos,” says D’Souza, who enjoys watching girls fight to get to the top to pursue a career in fashion. “It’s compelling to watch all these girls staying away from home and battling issues,” she says, adding that the only other show she makes time for is Friends.

For journalism student Somesh Singh, television shows are about acquainting himself to the ugly world of politics and crime. So he loves watching House of Cards and Breaking Bad. “The White House politics in House of Cards is a good way to learn about all the lobbying that goes on in the world of politics,” says the student of Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.

To take a break from these intense dramas, he switches to South Park and Family Guy. “I also enjoy non-fictional stuff, especially the TVF web series TVF Tripling and TVF Pitcher as they are about bachelor boys and their issues.”