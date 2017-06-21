Grenfell Tower residents urge visitors to stop taking selfies

The West London residents have expressed outrage at the influx of visitors taking selfies in front of Grenfell Tower and urged the guests to refrain from partaking in ?grief tourism?.

Numerous signs have been erected around the fire-ravaged 24-storey west London building urging visitors to ?stop taking pictures please? and ?stop taking selfies?, the Independent reported.

The bystanders are said to be taking photos in front of the blackened skeleton without paying their respects to the 79 people who lost their lives in the inferno or engaging in relief efforts.

Increasing numbers of people have expressed their fury at people taking selfies on Twitter, arguing it is a massive sign of ?disrespect?.

The west London building was consumed by flames in the early hours of last Wednesday morning in the deadliest blaze to shake the capital.

