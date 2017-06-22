Gowariker to give onstage masterclass at British Film Inst

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited for a masterclass on cinema by the prestigious British Film Institute (BFI) in London.

According to a release, Gowariker will be delivering the lecture on June 23. The session is a part of the London Indian Film Festival which opens on June 22.

His film "Jodhaa Akbar" will be screened on June 25 at BFI Southbank followed by an introduction by Gowariker himself.

"Honoured to be there at the oldest and most prestigious institute in the world - the BFI. It has always been a great source of movies, and a very resourceful library.

Cinema discussions as an art form are in abundance here," Gowariker said in a statement.

The 'In Conversation' masterclass will be moderated by Nasreen Munni Kabir.

With a reach of over 150 million worldwide, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) is Europe's largest South Asian film festival and takes place in London and Birmingham over 11 screens, the release said.

