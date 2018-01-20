Going the surrogacy way

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

The reality TV star and her rapper husband became parents this Monday when their surrogate delivered a baby girl. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West who already have a four-year-old daughter, North and two-year-old son Saint, wanted more children and due to complications during her previous pregnancies decided to opt for surrogacy.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole and husband Keith have always said they wanted a big family. After giving birth to daughter Sunday Rose in 2008, Nicole tried to conceive again but failed. Hence, she opted for surrogacy for their second daughter Faith Margaret born in 2011. At the time, the couple said, “No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process...”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The actress who has son James born in 2003 wanted to expand her family further. After failed pregnancy attempts, in 2009 she and hubby Matthew became parents to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha via a surrogate. She said, “We were just hopeful that we would have one healthy child. It was a wonderful shock getting two; the cherry on the sundae.”

Tyra Banks

The supermodel turned mom in 2016 when she and boyfriend Erik Asla became parents to a baby boy, York Banks Asla. Tyra took to Instagram to share her happy news. “The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He’s got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik’s mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone,” she wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil and David used a surrogate to conceive their twins, Harper and Gideon, born in 2010. He explained, “It’s a lot harder for gay guys (to have kids), although we tried! (There were) two different women involved. There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous. We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs.”

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman

After many unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant, Elizabeth and Max had their two kids via a surrogate. She said at the time, “It’s a big leap, inviting this person into your life to do this amazing, important thing for you.” The couple’s first child Felix was born in 2011 and second son Magnus was born in 2012.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

The talk show host and his wife have two children both born through a surrogate. Jimmy Fallon has been open about the couple’s fertility struggles in the past and has often referred to his two daughters, four-year-old Winnie Rose and three- year-old Frances Cole as miracles. He told other couples, “Hang in there if you can. I know it’s hard. It’s awful, actually. But when you finally get to the end of the road it’s a miracle, and you have this little bundle. You just fall in love.”

Lucy Liu

The actress became a mother in 2015 when she welcomed her first baby via a surrogate. Lucy shared the news with her fans by posting a picture of her newborn son on Twitter. “Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In (love),” she captioned the image.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic

Giuliana and husband Bill have been vocal about their struggles to conceive. And after many failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage, the couple got a son Edward Duke in 2012, via a French woman named Delphine. Getting pregnant herself was risky for the TV host who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.