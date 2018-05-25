Ginormous food

It’s Mumbai’s answer to Man v Food the American food reality television series where the host was on a quest to find supersized food and unusual eating challenges. Think big and you can very well find it on your plate. Here’s your chance to experience Gulliver’s world — on a food trail from bite-size to supersize.

Bite into a metre-long kebab

The metre-long kebabs at Taftoon are served on top of bread, placed on a huge plank, alongside yoghurt and coriander-mint chutney with shredded iceberg lettuce, pickled veggies, lachcha onions and lemon wedges. Now, that’s what qualifies for a dish that’s more than a mouthful. Chef Milan Gupta, brand head chef at Taftoon Bar and Kitchen tells us what’s unique about it. He says, “The Grand Trunk Kebab is a metre-long spiced, minced and skewered goat meat inspired from its roots in Middle Eastern food culture. It is grounded in the symbolical practice of community eating from one large portion. This is served on an equally long bread laced with chutneys, pickled fresh vegetables and marinated onions.”COST: Rs 1,199 for the vegetarian kebab and Rs 1,599 for the regular kebabAT:Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, BKC

A drink that comes with appetisers on top

Often when we stop by a watering hole, the drinks make their way to the table but we have to wait on the appetisers too. D:OH! All Day Dining and Bar has intervened to cut short that waiting time, giving you both in one drink. Pawan Raina brand head confirms, “Dubbed Freak Tails, this one has a yummy cocktail/mocktail or a chilled beer, that comes with delicious appetisers on top!”COST: Rs 495 for the mocktail and Rs 695 for the cocktailAT: D:OH! — Kamala Mills, Fun Republic, Andheri (W) and Viviana Mall, Thane

Tuck into the Veg Slayer Sandwich

The Roa Hotel’s Veg Slayer Sandwich is a six-layered sandwich that has a different filling for each layer. Available in both regular and veg options, it’s a unique sandwich made using different sauces in each filling. Owner Simrranjit Ghurrah says, “The USP of this sandwich is that it gives you six flavours in one sandwich and it slays your hunger pangs as well.”COST: Rs 450 plus taxesAT: The Roa Hotel, Ghatkopar

A meat lover’s dream come true

The Deep Pan Pizza is about 12 inches in size and weighs a kilo. It is made in a pan to give it a hollow structure, which allows for more stuffing to go into it. It comes in three different variants — Mac and Cheese, Meat Pie — (bacon, Parma ham, chicken, salami and sausage) and Spinachi Invertiti. The pizza has three layers of Quattro Formaggi cheese. Deepak Purohit, co-owner at the Mockingbird Cafe Bar says, “The deep pan pizza is usually for the hungry souls as it’s super filling and impossible for one person to eat it all. It has amazing stuffing and the USP is its three layers of cheese along with whatever variant you choose and is also easy on the pocket.”COST: Rs 550 plus taxesAT: Mockingbird Cafe Bar, Churchgate

A towering 48-layer cake

It weighs around 1.5 kgs and takes around 48 hours to prepare. An eggless treat, that throws a gauntlet to enormous appetites — finish it within 10 minutes and it’s free! Prangi Jain, co-founder and head of Research and development at Elementaria Bakery and Cafe shares, “We have the rare privilege to be the first Indian brand to be featured on Insider Food for our 48-layer cake, we also serve a Jumbo Sundae, which is a dessert meal, which can feed three people. The best part is you get different varieties and flavours of dessert in one sweet treat.” Here’s what goes into the latter, a base of chocolate mousse is layered with two scoops of chocolate ice cream and two scoops of vanilla. It’s then topped with different varieties of chocolate sprinkles, chocolate chunks and crunchies and topped with a choice of cupcake with buttercream. It’s then served with a slice of waffle on top and chocolate Snickers pastry with lots of chocolate sauce drilled on it, all served in a tall margarita glass.COST: Rs 1,000 plus taxes and Rs 750 plus taxes, respectivelyAT: Elementaria Bakery and Cafe, Lower Parel, BKC and King Circle

Pay your respects to The Godfather burger

Chef Carl Rebello’s The Godfather is as intimidating as its namesake in the iconic Hollywood flick. It stands tall at nine inches and weighs an approximate 800 to 850 gms. When quizzed about its USP, chef Rebello says, “Three buffalo patties are stacked on top of each other, triple cheese, caramelised onions, a fried egg, lettuce and mayonnaise complete the towering burger. Then doused in mustard and an in-house BBQ sauce and a spicy cocktail sauce. It’s also available in chicken and paneer.” Giving The Godfather a stiff competition is the regular and the veg burger at Jimis and the Steak out burger at Woodside Inn.COST: Rs 510AT: Howra Burger, Hill Road, Bandra (W)

Meats served in a huge platter

The Grand Dara Singh Thali, boasts of flavours of the North. Four to five people can team up to finish it, and have to pre-book it a day in advance. Served in a giant steel thali, it takes about an hour to get to your table but you have the option of calling the restaurant in advance so that you can enjoy it on arrival. Aloo Paratha, Chur Chur De Naan, Makki Di Roti, Murg Musallam Rice, Lamb Yoghurt, Chicken Amritsari, etc, are just some of the many dishes on offer, served here with four types of beverages, three chaat options, a soup, pickle, chutney and seven desserts. Finish it by yourself and it’s on the house. Chef and co-owner, Harmeet Singh of Mini Punjab Group, says, “This thali has more than 40 items. Patrons can sample signature dishes like Lamb Yogurt Curry, Murg Mussalam Rice, Suji Ki Pani Puri, Muradabadi Dal with Khasta Puri, Haryanvi Paneer as part of it.”COST: Rs 1,600 plus taxes for the regular one and Rs 1,200 plus taxes for the veg oneAT: Mini Punjab Lakeside at Powai and Masaledaar by Mini Punjab, Thane

Relish an enormous platter of veg food

Maharaja Bhog’s family thali encourages eating together with your family. Four to five people can dine at the same time from one gigantic bronze thali. Enjoy salads, farsan (both fried and steamed), along with a special dish of the day, four different type of vegetables, four different types of lentil preparations, a variety of rotis, different types of rice and khicdhi and end it all with a choice of two or three types of sweets, which you can enjoy unlimited portions of. Top that off with some aamras and you are good to go. Not to forget Kesar Chandan Sherbat, herbed buttermilk, and a variety of papaddums are also part of the deal.COST: Weekdays Rs 560 (Cost will be four times the amount if four people dine in a mahathali) and weekend Rs 610 per person (Cost will be four times the amount if four people dine in mahathali)AT: Maharaja Bhog outlets in Oberoi Mall, Inorbit Mall, Malad, Juhu and Powai